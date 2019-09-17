Photos by Justin Katigbak

"The Predator."

(Left) "Goku." (Right) "Elektra."

"Hans from Frozen. The heck with that guy!"

(Left) "Reaper from Overwatch." (Right) "One-Punch Man."

"Darth Vader."

(Left) "Captain America." (Right) "Frodo, because all he had going was his friends."

"John Wick. It would be an even battle."

"Cinderella! I feel like she would fight dirty."

"Joffrey from Game of Thrones. I just want to indent his nose into his skull."

(Left) "Gohan." (Right) "Freeze."

"Spider-Man."

(Left) "Thanos." (Right) "Kylo Ren."

"Steve Rogers, because he is a good boy."

"We would battle ourselves!"