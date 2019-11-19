(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

(Left) "I just got these that I'm wearing now, and really like them. They're high top Air Force 1s with Gore-Tex—fully weatherproof for the winter." (Right) "I also just got a new pair—the orange-and-black Air Jordan Retros, and really like those."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Either of the Jordan 6 Infrareds."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"Anything Air Max."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"The Air Jordan 5s. I just love the 3M accents, the fat tongue and really everything about them."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"I wear Chuck Taylors all the time."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"The Jordan 1. It's the first Air Jordan I ever owned, and the shoe that kind of woke me up to sneaker culture."

(Sam Gehrke)
(Sam Gehrke)

"I gotta go with the classics: Chuck Taylors."