The typical age at these shows is 25 or younger. But if you grew up when much of this stuff was new, you're almost guaranteed to have at least one emotional experience while walking the floor. For me, it was encountering vendor White Raven's take on late-'90s mall goth—think cloaks and all-black party dresses with lots of severe-looking lace atop Marilyn Manson tees. I was definitely friends with this look in eighth grade, and seeing it again activated my nostalgia receptors in a way that nearly made me tear up.