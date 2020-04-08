Everlane Italian GoWeave Easy Pant ($73)
The Everlane Easy Pant is cozy with an elastic waist that masquerades as a tailored work pant, which was important until mid-March. Seeing as how isolation is not associated with a particular time or temperature, I would call these soft, 100 percent wool pants versatile, as they never wrinkle, no matter how many times I fall asleep in them and then wear them into the next day.
— Sarah Donofrio, former Project Runway contestant and owner of One Imaginary Girl
One Imaginary Girl CDG Stripe Print Silk PJ Set ($275)
The prints are sensational, the color palettes are inspired, and they are 100 percent silk, which is just so luscious. I also truly endorse the oldest, holiest, most standard-issue Hanes sweatpants you can find, preferably if you've personally aged them by six to eight years and they have an extra-easy-fit blown-out waistband. Forever and ever.
—Cassie Ridgway, owner of Altar PDX
Bristol Studio Nylon Track Pants ($180)
I'm pretty much a sweats-and-track-pants kind of guy anyway, but since social distancing began, I've been living in a pair of track pants from Bristol Studio. They have a relaxed, loungy fit that's perfect for right now, along with cinches at the waist and ankles—I'm a sucker for technical details.
—Ira LaFontaine, owner of Tabor Made and co-founder of Trillblazin
Adidas Y-3 Cargo Pants (N/A)
I've been really leaning into looks that make me feel like the sweatpants are an intentional piece of the outfit. My current prized sweatpants are a Goodwill Bins find: Adidas Y-3s. The details, like a real fly zipper and cargo pockets, make me feel like I'm not wearing sweatpants, but the elastic band and drawstring ties are a comforting reminder that I actually am.
—Drea Johnson, seamstress at Hidden Opulence
