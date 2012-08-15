Shooting at the Pittock Mansion in its off-hours, from dusk through dawn, for 19 straight nights, Gronquist had a rough time in the director's chair. In a newsletter article about the shoot, cinematographer Richard Blakeslee wrote: "Don is going a little crazy by this time, zeroing in on something new every day…. The one we enjoy most is, 'I've lost my pages!' This is in reference to his script…which he has taken apart and carries around like a bundle of autumn leaves; at various times, these will be lost, splattered with stage blood, misplaced, left in other rooms, soaked with water, covered with muddy footprints…."