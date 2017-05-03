Which is a long way from where the festival started. Crotty admits its early years were filled with "trick riding on BMX bikes, urban trick stuff, mountain bike videos"—all of it in films that she says were "really fun to watch but did not have a lot of substance behind them." That seems to have changed, thanks to a diverse slate of movies divided into several different programs. These include "World's Best Bike Movies," "Adventure Night," "Race to the Finish" and "Triumph," which evokes the event's international scope with films like My Ride, which takes a look at an all-female Muslim cycling club in London.