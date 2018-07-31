Being a black man in this country, definitely. I think any person of color in this country would be able to relate in some way, shape or form. We had a white male working behind the scenes on this project, and he came in and started trying to guide us on what this documentary was going to be like. And I'm the director. He was trying to script the documentary, and I'm like, "No, we're not scripting." He said, "What's it about?" and I said, "We don't know yet. I need to hear these people's stories to get the realness of it, and then we can figure out how to fuse it all together."