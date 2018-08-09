Davis: There's two sets. On one, we'll be collaborating on Super 8. The next set is just Josh on music and I'll be doing three separate projectors. Each projector has remote controls that allow me to manipulate the speed of the shutter, so I can go forward or reverse or isolate a frame. Each time I click a frame, there's a rhythmic sound. It's a way for us to create a relationship between the film projectors and the music from a sonic standpoint. I am listening to Josh's music and some of my response on the projector side has a relationship to that. And Josh is also listening to the rhythm and responding to that. So there's an interesting call and response, as opposed to me just turning on a projector and Josh performing music in the spirit of that projection or that moment.