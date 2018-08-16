Despite the overall lighthearted tone, Crazy Rich Asians is well aware it's the first contemporary studio film with an all-Asian cast since 1993's The Joy Luck Club. Sincere commentary on womanhood is punctuated by a climactic scene between Rachel and Eleanor during a strategic game of mahjong. We learn that Nick's kind cousin Astrid (Gemma Chan), first shown hiding her recently purchased Manolos from her fiance, also conceals the job offers she refuses to avoid emasculating him. Though a comedy through and through, the marital and maternal subplots feel like juicy bits of added depth rather than filler.