The movie is punctuated with shots of the Willamette River and various bridges around town to let you know this actually takes place in Portland. Aside from that, the setting is just, like, comically evocative of Los Angeles. In one scene, Lara goes to a party at a mansion where, hey look, there are palm trees outside and a giant fucking warm-water aquarium in the living room—the kinds of things never found in homes in Portland. At one point, the characters eat at a roadside diner—aluminum siding and all—the sort of establishment endemic to SoCal but largely absent among the forests of Shari's and other wood-paneled restaurants in Oregon.