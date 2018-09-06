She's become a friend and we're peers. But having one of your actors be a director, it's nice, because the actors are usually never thinking about how lonely it is to be a director. She always kept her cool, but I just know how hard it is, so a couple times, I went up to her and said, "By the way, if you're wondering if everyone hates you, they don't. We all love you." It was nice to be able to tell her the things I wish someone would tell me when I was shooting.