Worlds of Ursula K. Le Guin is unquestionably a love letter to creativity. But it's also a call to action for authors to fight for the dignity of literature in the face of modern capitalism. Honoring Le Guin is not complete without moments from her poetically scathing speech at the 2014 National Book Awards, in which she boldly called upon fellow writers to stand with her to "save literature from going down the river" (aka Amazon.com). Le Guin didn't want to escape to a more interesting planet in her mind, she wanted to help people envision a better way of doing planet Earth.