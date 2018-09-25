Catch an old favorite or watch something you've had on your list for a while now. Here are some of the best flicks revived across Portland screens right now.
Shaun of the Dead (2004)
Remember that 30-year-old deadbeat whose failure to launch forced his parents to get a judge to evict him? Now imagine that dude mustering the motivation to lead a battle against a zombie uprising (and to find a job and his own place to live). Shaun of the Dead shows the evolution of a lovable loser who fights flesh-eating animated corpses to get back in his girlfriend's good graces. Mission, Oct. 1-2.
Jurassic Park (1993)
Steven Spielberg broke ground with the special effects in this blockbuster about a theme park gone wrong. But the actors were just as memorable: Laura Dern as a heroic paleobotanist, Seinfeld's Newman as an unscrupulous employee brought down by dinosaur spit, and Jeff Goldblum in all of his chest-bearing glory during a big monologue. Clinton, Oct. 1.
Mulan (1998)
For a Disney cartoon, Mulan is surprisingly complex when it comes to gender identity and performance. The title character assumes a male persona to serve in the Chinese military and battles the Huns, making her the most badass princess since Beauty and the Beast's Belle. 5th Avenue, Sept. 28-30.
You and Me (1938)
Director Fritz Lang is best known for his vision of a technologically advanced, socially stratified dystopia in Metropolis. But he made one romantic comedy: You and Me. It was a box-office flop and Lang's least favorite work. But it's probably the only rom-com you'll see that's inspired by Brecht's Threepenny Opera. Hollywood, Sept. 24.
Clueless (1995)
The source material for this teen rom-com, Jane Austen's 1815 novel Emma, is a timeless classic, just like Cher's iconic plaid yellow blazer and skirt combo and Paul Rudd—who seemingly hasn't aged a day since this movie was shot. Mission, Sept. 27.
ALSO PLAYING:
Academy: Oldboy (2005), Sept. 26-27.
Empirical: Yellow Submarine (1968), Sept. 27-28.
Hollywood: Il Boom (1963), Sept. 26. Dark Breed (1996), Oct. 2.
