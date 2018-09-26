It's definitely picked up over time, but you hit some different hurdles. A lot of the Louisianans that used to hunt and trap nutria left the fur trade for jobs in the oil and gas industry. The number of skilled tradesmen has been reduced, and the number of places that treat the fur are disappearing. Most of the demand for nutria fur has gone outside the country to colder climates. In Russia and Scandinavia, they wear it on hats, coats, gloves. That's the nice thing about nutria—they're really big, so you don't need very many to make a cap. A lot of the millennial generation has started to see things like nutria as sustainable and much more environmentally friendly than fake fur, which takes all these chemicals to make.