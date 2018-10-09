As Darcelle is interviewed about her 50-plus-year career and the evolving hardships and triumphs of the LGBTQ community, the VR headset from 360 Labs in Portland allows viewers to take in the performer's sitting room, one that's so opulent Liberace himself would have been impressed. When Darcelle is performing, you can look to your right and see members of a bachelorette party having the time of their lives, then turn back around and spot a man with a milewide grin approaching the stage, dollar bills clutched tightly in his fist. The device even allows you to peek backstage. Touring a dressing room stuffed with flashy wigs and costumes, Cole tells us, "It takes a lot of money, a lot of time and a lot of balls to become Darcelle XV."