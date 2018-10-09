"Since experimental filmmaking often doesn't require a large team or a big budget, it can be much more accessible and personal," says Hole. "Experimental film often travels through distribution and exhibition channels that are outside of the mainstream, which can make it more available to voices and perspectives that are marginalized in/by dominant culture. More theoretically, there are larger questions around the extent to which dominant film language and representational conventions can adequately convey the experiences of gender and sexual minorities, or those who live between cultural and ethnic identities."