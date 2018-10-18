This cult classic is further proof that Elvis could, in fact, still be alive. The story follows a post-comatose (due to a massive hip gyration) King of Rock 'n' Roll who finds himself in a nursing home where he befriends an African-American senior claiming to be JFK. Together they plan to take down a mummy terrorizing the community. Director Don Coscarelli will attend to answer all your burning questions after the screening. Hollywood, Oct. 19.