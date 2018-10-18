By Kiana Pontrelli
Catch an old favorite or watch something you've had on your list for a while now. Here are some of the best flicks revived across Portland screens right now.
Little Shop of Horrors (1986)
A failing flower shop owner finds hope for success and romance in one monster of a Venus flytrap. The 35 mm screening of this twisted musical comedy is part of Hollywood Theatre's Family Pictures series. And if you thought your wilting houseplant was causing you heartache, it's no match for this bloodthirsty singing botanical. Hollywood, Oct. 20-21.
Bubba Ho-Tep (2002)
This cult classic is further proof that Elvis could, in fact, still be alive. The story follows a post-comatose (due to a massive hip gyration) King of Rock 'n' Roll who finds himself in a nursing home where he befriends an African-American senior claiming to be JFK. Together they plan to take down a mummy terrorizing the community. Director Don Coscarelli will attend to answer all your burning questions after the screening. Hollywood, Oct. 19.
Hocus Pocus (1993)
For the faint of heart but fan of the Halloween season, this Disney original might suit your fancy. A trio of witch sisters awaken 300 years after they were executed in Salem, Massachusetts, and they are ready for revenge. But their tirade is met with the spirit of three kids determined to put an end to their spellbinding mischief. Mission, Oct. 21-23.
Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)
From The Shape of Water (2017) Academy Award winner Guillermo del Toro, this is his earlier cult classic. With adherence to the director's signature dark fantasy theme, the tale follows an imaginative girl's escape from her cruel stepfather into a mysterious underground world with a labyrinth and a mystical faun. 5th Avenue, Oct. 19-21.
The Exorcist (1973)
When a film actress's daughter is possessed by a demon, she calls in the local exorcist to scare the spirit away. Not your average neighborhood tale, but a horror classic. Kennedy School, Oct. 19-20.
ALSO PLAYING:
Clinton: The Thing (1982), Oct. 22. The Mollycoddle (1920). Hollywood: Sin Nombre (2009), Oct. 22. Pieces (1982), Oct. 23. NW Film Center: The Horror of Dracula (1958), Oct. 19. Fright Night (1985), Oct. 20.
