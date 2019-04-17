*** Nearly 30 years after the original film adaptation of Stephen King's seminal horror novel of the same name hit theaters, we're getting an updated version of Pet Sematary that dumps the campiness for bone-chilling scares. Whereas Mary Lambert's 1989 movie (with a screenplay by King himself) only touched upon the utterly macabre, death-obsessed premise of the source material, this remake relishes in its darkness. Directors Kevin Kölsch and Dennis Widmyer have boldly altered some key points of the narrative that have King purists up in arms, but those changes absolutely work onscreen. Jason Clark and Amy Seimetz are good as the Creed parents who've moved their family to rural Maine, where they discover a mysterious burial ground near their new house. But it's newcomer Jeté Laurence as Ellie Creed who carries the film into truly frightening territory with her performance. King's books have been notoriously inconsistent when turned into movies, but Pet Sematary follows the recent It reboot as deserving cinematic tributes to horror's most popular writer, perhaps ushering in a golden age for adaptations of King's work. Pet Sematary isn't perfect, but its flaws are minimal enough to make it a fun and hair-raising escape from the actual horrors of the world, which is exactly what one wants from anything tied to Stephen King. R. DONOVAN FARLEY. Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, City Center, Division, Eastport, Laurelhurst, Lloyd, Oak Grove, Pioneer Place, Tigard.