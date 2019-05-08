Portland is losing another second-run movie theater.
McMenamins' Mission Theater—the city's oldest theater pub, housed in a former Scandinavian church—is switching to a first-run format, beginning this Thursday with the live-action Pokemon movie Detective Pikachu.
McMenamins first took over the century-old Nob Hill building in 1987, screening films weeks after their initial release at greatly discounted ticket prices.
But operating a second-run theater has become more difficult in recent years.
"We're competing with Netflix and Hulus," says Renee Rank-Ignacio, McMenamins' Director of Marketing. "Why leave for a second-run film when you can queue it up and watch on your own phone or laptop or TV at home?"
Other Portland theaters have felt the squeeze as well. Laurelhurst Theater stopped showing second-run movies last year. In 2014, another McMenamins property, Bagdad Theater, went first-run following a remodel.
As a result of the change, ticket prices at Mission Theater will increase to $10 for adults after 5 pm and $7 for children under age 12. The theater will also relocate its regular live events, such as Drag Queen Bingo, which will move to Kennedy School.
Following Detective Pikachu, Mission Theater will screen the Elton John biopic Rocketman starting May 30.
Comments