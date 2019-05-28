Aladdin is the latest entry in the Walt Disney Company's ongoing effort to mitigate any and all risk in their movie offerings by rehashing past musical successes with live actors and monumentally large special effects budgets. Honestly, for an entry in the world's most cynical art-making enterprise, it's pretty enjoyable. Will Smith, who plays a beatboxing manifestation of the Genie that Robin Williams and a team of animators brought to life in the 1994 film, is better than he has any right to be, even when the movie's unnerving use of motion-capture seeks to undercut him. He spends the movie trying to get with Nasim Pedrad, which is honestly a lot of fun. There should be more movies about middle-aged women and supernatural beings forging loving, trusting relationships. Unfortunately, Aladdin isn't really about the Genie and Jasmine's handmaiden trying to make it work in this crazy world. It's about Aladdin, and the guy who plays him, Mena Massoud, is a dull singer and a wooden actor. Naomi Scott, who plays Jasmine, runs laps around him the whole movie, belting out Alan Menken's songs with precision. (Will Smith isn't a great singer, but he makes up for it by getting drowned out by the orchestra and being Will Smith.) The movie also looks…weird? Director Guy Ritchie pushes a muted palette that clashes with the special effects. The dance sequences look good, though. Not sure why there are only, like, two of them. PG. CORBIN SMITH. Cedar Hills, Clackamas, Cornelius, Eastport, Milwaukie, Moreland, Oak Grove, Bridgeport, Cascade, Cinema 99, City Center, Division, Evergreen, Lloyd, Pioneer Place, Sherwood, Tigard, Scappoose, St. Johns Pub and Theater.