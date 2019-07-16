Just as Toni Morrison's Nobel Prize in Literature was a long time coming, and long deserved, so too was this film, which goes beyond the ordinary bounds of a documentary by exploring the extraordinary life of this acclaimed, and often scrutinized, author. Director Timothy Greenfield-Sanders creates a personal and conversational exposé, which touches on Morrison's writing and, perhaps most importantly, the history that informed it. As the documentary begins, scraps of photos form a collage and become the changing face of Morrison over the years, foreshadowing how the film will piece together who she is and where she came from. An interview with the now 88-year-old Morrison delightfully frames the majority of the narrative, punctuated by photos and illustrations of the black experience in America as well as personal praise from her contemporaries ranging from fellow authors to Oprah Winfrey. Of her work, the film focuses primarily on Sula, The Bluest Eye and Beloved, yet maintains enough distance from her profession so as not to pigeonhole Morrison as a literary genius and neglect other strengths—the documentary highlights her roles as a professor, an editor and a single mother. The Pieces I Am is an homage to the woman who has uniquely brought to life the brutality of this nation's history through the personal, fictitious and yet oh-so-real narratives of her characters, along with the eloquence of her own voice. PG-13. KAIA HUBBARD. Living Room.