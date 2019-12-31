The series schedule for Movie Madness's screening room is here, and it's everything we could have hoped for.
Already a video rental store and film museum that also sells beer and wine, Movie Madness recently opened a "miniplex," an 18-seat theater where the store now hosts screenings of titles from its vast collection.
Yesterday, the store announced its schedule of weekly series. Unsurprisingly, it's awesome.
As promised when Movie Madness first announced the miniplex, there'll be plenty of oddities: the Monster Matinee series will showcase classic and campy creature flicks, Video Nasty will feature movies banned in the UK during a moral panic in the 1980s, and Animayhem will highlight a wide range of anime.
But there's a host of more mainstream offerings, too: a Hollywood Golden Age series, Mystery Science Theater 3000 every Sunday and a title from the AFI Top 100 on Wednesdays. They'll also show classic cartoons on Saturday mornings—and if that doesn't sound delightful enough, the store will sell cereal at the concession stand.
Due to licensing restrictions, the screening room can't disclose titles on its website or social media, so the specifics will be announced via an in-store schedule and Movie Madness's weekly email newsletter. Screenings are free, but require an RSVP.
Check out the miniplex's full schedule here.
