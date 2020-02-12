The Goonies is getting a remake—sort of.
Fox has ordered a pilot for a TV show about a substitute teacher who attempts to help three kids re-create the Oregon-filmed movie about treasure hunting misfits frame for frame. It sounds like fodder for a wry comedy, but according to The Hollywood Reporter, who first reported the news, it's a drama.
The currently untitled show will follow burned-out New Yorker Stella Cooper, who returns to her economically depressed hometown to be a substitute teacher.
When she decides to help three of her students who are on a mission to re-enact Goonies, it apparently inspires the whole town to believe in their own dreams and the power of art.
Sarah Watson, who's penned several episodes for Parenthood and two for That's So Raven, will write the script, and Superbad's Greg Mottola will produce.
One of the most beloved movies to come out of Oregon, The Goonies was filmed in Astoria in the mid-'80s, and the movie's landmarks remain a major source of tourism for the northern coastal town.
This June, Astoria's annual Goonies Day will expand to a three-day festival in honor of the film's 35th anniversary.
