Yet another one of Portland's major cultural institutions will temporarily close due to COVID-19.
Effective tomorrow, March 14, all of Hollywood Theatre's events and screenings have been canceled until April 8.
"Obviously, this decision was not made lightly, considering the impact it will have on our community and our organization," reads the theater's statement. "But we felt it was in the best interest of the greater good that we close for this time."
The 1920s movie theater had previously announced that it would cap its ticket sales at 250 to comply with Oregon's ban on large gatherings.
The closure also extends to the Movie Madness Miniplex, the video rental store's newly opened room that holds multiple free screenings each week. Movie Madness, however, will remain open for regular hours.
The news comes shortly after Portland Art Museum and Multnomah County Library also announced unprecedented closures.
