If you need any assistance getting over your desire to visit the coast, an upcoming Oregon-filmed horror movie about a murder in a coastal Airbnb might be able to help.
IFC has released a clip from The Rental, a vacation-gone-wrong thriller about a pair of couples on a beach getaway. The movie marks Dave Franco's directorial debut and stars his wife, GLOW's Alison Brie, along with Dan Stevens of Downton Abbey fame and Sheila Vand, who plays one of the cinema's most underrated vampires in A Girl Walks Home Alone At Night.
The movie was filmed in Bandon, Ore., last year. In the quiet, eerie clip, there's a dark shot of a rocky coastline and a tense conversation between Brie and Stevens about a recently committed murder.
As an actor, Franco—the younger brother of James Franco—is arguably best known for comedic roles in movies like like Neighbors, 21 Jump Street and Little Hours. But with his debut as a writer-director, he's apparently aiming for something more sophisticated. According to Deadline, The Rental was inspired by the likes of Hereditary and Rosemary's Baby.
The Rental is slated for release July 24 online and in theaters—if, of course, movie theaters have reopened by then.
