For those of us with omnivorous movie tastes, it's a special hell to be trapped inside for months without having access to Movie Madness' extensive collection of videos.
But this week, the legendary rental store will start offering curbside pickup.
Sure, it's not the same experience as browsing sections with names like "Killer Pets" and "Ferocious Fetuses" in person, but at least you'll now have access to over 80,000 titles—more than Amazon, Netflix and Hulu combined.
Starting this Friday, Movie Madness members can select three to six titles from the rental store's website. Contactless pickup is every Friday and Saturday from noon to 4 pm.
That alone is pretty exciting. But what really drives home why we love Movie Madness is that rental fees of movies made by black filmmakers will be donated to Don't Shoot PDX.
Movie Madness Miniplex has a series dedicated to black and brown filmmakers—and we've got a few suggestions of what to rent, too.
