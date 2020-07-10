Since the nearly 100-year-old theater on Northwest 21st Avenue closed due to the mandated coronavirus shutdowns in mid-March, operators have found creative ways to generate a small amount of revenue, but those efforts have not been enough to cover fixed costs. So in an effort to help cover its expenses, the theater is launching a series of benefit screenings open to only 25 people, beginning Saturday, July 18, with Werner Herzog's Cave of Forgotten Dreams.