So far, the movie has received lukewarm to positive reviews. Wired call it a "lean little thriller with uncommonly strong performances, and it's the perfect thing to watch on a summer night when you know you're going to fall asleep before the credits." The New York Times took a slightly more critical stance, claiming that Mina, played by A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night star Sheila Vand, is the "the only interesting character onscreen."