Drive-in theaters are clearly in demand during the pandemic—as quickly as one pops up, lines form and advance tickets are snapped up in minutes.
Anyone who thought they wouldn't be able to get into the now-sold out outdoor movie screenings by the Hollywood Theatre at the Portland Expo Center may be in luck: There is still a way to score a spot.
Love Portland, a team of real estate professionals and one of the event's sponsors, has decided to give away its stash of VIP tickets to some lucky viewers. In order to win, you just need to be able to do a little work behind the camera yourself.
The competition, called "Show Me the Movie," asks participants to share a short video of themselves recreating a scene from one of their favorite flicks. The clip that impresses the group the most will be rewarded with a ticket to one of the three screenings of their choice during each week of the series. And the seats are premium: You'll get a front-row parking spot in addition to a voucher for free popcorn or candy and a drink.
To enter, simply post your video on Instagram and tag @loveportland or email it to Love Portland directly. Winners will be announced on the organization's Instagram account. The Hollywood Theater PDX Drive-In Movie Spectacular continues through Sept. 5.
Comments