Currently, movie theaters are classified as "venues," and are included in Phase 2 of Oregon's COVID-19 reopening plan. The petition, written by Tom Ranieri, owner of Cinema 21 in Northwest Portland, argues that movie theaters are "absolutely capable of operating scrupulously under the guidelines of Phase I. Many of us sell food and alcohol, just like the restaurants, bars and taverns who are our neighbors and have been allowed to operate under Phase I here since June 19, nearly two months ago."