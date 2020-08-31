That was around the time of the release of Get On Up, the 2014 film in which the actor—who died Aug. 28 at age 43 after a private four-year battle with colon cancer—portrayed music legend James Brown. Four years earlier, Webley, a native of Northeast Portland, cast Boseman in his debut feature, The Kill Hole, about an Iraq war veteran who goes AWOL in the woods of the Pacific Northwest. It was shot in and around Portland, 10 years ago this month.