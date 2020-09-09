In the book, originally published in 1995, Pyle took a month-long journey into Gifford Pinchot National Forest near Mount Saint Helens to investigate the myth of Sasquatch. This, however, does not appear to be a sadcore version of Harry and the Hendersons: Outside of one scene in which Cross is "mistaken" for Bigfoot, the trailer downplays the cryptozoological theme, instead focusing on the more emotional elements of Pyle's life story, namely the death of his wife, played by Debra Messing, from ovarian cancer.