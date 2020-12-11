On Thursday, Disney announced a huge slate of new and upcoming projects coming to its Disney+ streaming service, roughly 99% of which belong to already established intellectual properties.
Among the handful of movies not related to Marvel, Star Wars or Pixar is a story Portlanders should be familiar with.
In May 2019, a distraught student walked into Parkrose High School with a shotgun. Before a tragedy could occur, he was disarmed by Keanon Lowe, a former University of Oregon wide receiver then working as a security guard and football coach at the Northeast Portland school. When footage of the incident came out, Lowe could be seen hugging and calming the student before police arrived.
Lowe was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor Society's Citizens Honors Award earlier this year. He currently works as an analyst for the UCLA football program.
Disney announced the planned movie adaptation of the incident along with two other sports-related biopics focused on NBA stars Chris Paul and Giannis Antetokounmpo.
No other details were given, but if you want to eventually stream the film, it'll cost you: Disney also announced a $1 per month subscription price increase beginning in March.
