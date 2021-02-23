A few more Portland-area movie theaters are reopening now that the tri-counties remain out of the highest pandemic risk level.
Cinemark has announced that two of its theaters will reopen on Friday, Feb. 26. The Century 16 Eastport Plaza on Southeast 82nd Avenue and Century 16 Cedar Hills on Southwest Hocken Avenue have been closed for nearly a year, following the initial statewide shutdown to help quell the spread of COVID-19 last spring.
Both venues will adhere to strict safety protocols once they restart operations. Expect staggered showtimes, caps on ticket sales and buffers between seats—and no concessions. Mask-wearing is required for both patrons and employees at all times, and state mandates currently prevent eating and drinking in the auditoriums, so that means no Red Vines or overpriced beers for now.
Cinemark is scheduled to play a lineup of new films, including Judas and the Black Messiah, Land and Tom & Jerry: The Movie. Right now, however, you can also opt for an old favorite, like Anchorman, Kung Fu Panda, or Ferris Bueller's Day Off, if you book a private watch party for your pandemic pod.
Customers are encouraged to purchase their tickets online to minimize contact with others. Theaters will open approximately 20 minutes each of showtime.
