With no dialogue, narration or rigid narrative structure, this experimental film begins with organic images of nature, then mutates into synthetic depictions of urban development and technology, all set to an iconic score by Philip Glass. Drawing inspiration from its title, the Hopi word for “life out of balance,” Koyaanisqatsi serves as a reminder of where we came from and where we’re heading. Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Hoopla, iTunes, Tubi, Vudu.