In less than three years, Michelle Zauner’s Crying in H Mart has gone from New Yorker essay to New York Times bestseller to a feature-length film deal.
The Oregon-raised musician and author’s memoir is set to become a movie, The Hollywood Reporter first reported.
Released just six weeks ago, Crying in H Mart deals with Zauner’s relationship with her mother, her Korean heritage, and the genesis of her musical project, Japanese Breakfast. It’s largely set in Oregon—Zauner grew up outside Eugene, and returned to her home state in adulthood to care for her terminally ill mother.
Zauner will adapt the book herself and provide the soundtrack. The project will be released by MGM’s Orion Pictures and produced by Miss America’s Stacey Sher and Girls’ Jason Kim.
It’s been a busy week for Zauner. Three days ago, she released the dreamy, buoyant Jubilee, her third album as Japanese Breakfast.
