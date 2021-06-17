Back in the halcyon days of September 2019, it was reported that the endearingly unhinged actor was in town to shoot a movie in which he plays a reclusive truffle hunter who’s forced to “journey into Portland—and his long-abandoned past” after someone kidnaps his beloved foraging pig, which is just a chef’s kiss of a concept for a Nic Cage vehicle. Like everything else, though, the film, simply titled Pig and directed by Michael Sarnoski, had its release derailed by the pandemic.