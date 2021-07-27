What started as an anonymous art project is now a film festival.
This August, Clinton Street Theater will host the Agnès Varda Forever Festival, in conjunction with the two artist who plastered the city with “Agnès Varda Forever” pull tab posters over the last couple months.
Back in spring, local artists Laura Glazer and Jennifer Jones decided to put up posters around Portland with the words “Agnès Varda Forever” and pull tabs with names of the iconic French New Wave director’s films.
The project took off more than the pair ever expected. The term “Agnès Varda” has seen a dramatic spike in searches here in Oregon. Friends and strangers began putting up posters in other cities, and news even reaches the pioneering director’s daughter, Rosalie Varda.
Now, the project has lead to a mini film festival, too. Curated by Glazer and Jones, the festival will feature five of Varda’s movies, from her feminist abortion musical One Sings, the Other Doesn’t to her documentary about modern day foragers The Gleaners and I, and the beloved, bittersweet classic Cléo from 5 to 7.
The festival will take place from August 19 through August 31. Tickets are on sale now.
