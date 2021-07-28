Oregon’s landscape is said to be its own character in this locally shot film, so it’s fitting that Lorelei will get to debut in a movie theater, allowing audiences to soak in the state’s natural beauty on the big screen. A backdrop of mist-shrouded forests sets the tone for a fable about second chances in which Wayland (Pablo Schreiber) reconnects with his high school girlfriend Dolores (Jena Malone) after being released from prison for armed robbery. With Dolores now a single mother of three—all named after shades of blue—Wayland finds himself in the role of reluctant father figure not long after they reunite. Regret and missed opportunities weigh on both of them, but that ultimately gives way to a renewed sense of hope. Catch one of the two evening screenings at Living Room for a Q&A session with first-time director Sabrina Doyle. Living Room, 341 SW 10th Ave., pdx.livingroomtheaters.com. 7:15 and 9:25 pm Friday, July 30. $13.75.