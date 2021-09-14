Get Your Reps In: Watch Werner Herzog’s Unique spin on “Nosferatu”

The Deer Hunter (1978)

In this five-time Oscar-winning war epic, a trio of steelworkers (Robert De Niro, Christopher Walken and John Savage) find their lives upended after fighting in the Vietnam War. Notable for featuring John Cazale’s final role, Meryl Streep’s breakout performance, and that controversial Russian roulette scene. Academy, Sept. 15-16.

Playtime (1967)

Written and directed by the great Jacques Tati, this dexterous comedy follows the beloved Monsieur Hulot as he stumbles his way through a futuristic version of Paris. Purposefully sparse dialogue and grandiose set pieces work together to emphasize the humor of physicality, sight gags and creative use of space. Screens in 35 mm. Hollywood, Sept. 16.

Nosferatu the Vampyre (1979)

Werner Herzog puts his own unique spin on Nosferatu, the unofficial German adaptation of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, casting Klaus Kinski as the titular vampire and Isabelle Adjani as Lucy. Screens as the final installment in Hollywood Theatre’s Descent Into Madness: The Films of Werner Herzog series. Hollywood, Sept. 18.

Shrek (2001)

SomeBODY once told me the ultimate fairy-tale satire is screening this weekend! This critical and box office hit that every animation studio has unsuccessfully tried to copy for the past two decades follows a reclusive ogre (Mike Myers) and his talkative donkey sidekick (Eddie Murphy) as they embark on a mission to rescue a princess (Cameron Diaz). OMSI Open-Air Cinema, Sept. 18.

Desert Hearts (1985)

Set in 1959 Reno, Nevada, this seminal romance centers on a repressed English professor (Helen Shaver), whose rigidity is loosened by the flirtations of a carefree and confident young sculptor (Patricia Charbonneau). Regarded as one of the first, and best, mainstream lesbian films, particularly for depicting the characters’ sexualities in a positive light. Clinton, Sept. 20.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: The Big Lebowski (1998), Sept. 15-16. Repo Man (1984), Sept. 15-16. Sometimes a Great Notion (1972), Sept. 17-23. Clinton: The Mad Fox (1962), Sept. 15. Hollywood: Star Trek double feature, Sept. 15. Supervan (1977), Sept. 20. Cujo (1983) and Pet Sematary (1989) double feature, Sept. 21. OMSI: The Dark Crystal (1982), Sept. 16.