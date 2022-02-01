Get Your Reps In: “McCabe And Mrs. Miller” Is A Brilliant Anti-Western

McCabe and Mrs. Miller (1971)

In this “anti-Western” period piece from Robert Altman, a gambler (Warren Beatty) and a brothel madam (Julie Christie) become unlikely business partners in a small Washington mining town. A winner essential for many reasons, the main one being Beatty’s giant, iconic fur coat. Cinemagic, Feb. 2.

In the Heat of the Night (1967)

“They call me Mr. Tibbs!” Screening as a tribute to the late Sidney Poitier, this Oscar-winning mystery drama by Norman Jewison follows a Black detective (Poitier) wrongly suspected of a local murder while passing through a racially hostile Mississippi town. After he is cleared, the town’s white police chief (Rod Steiger) reluctantly asks for his help. Hollywood, Feb. 5.

The Double Life of Véronique (1991)

Polish auteur Krzysztof Kieslowski directs this humanistic drama about two identical women (a Polish choir soprano and a French music teacher) who are unrelated and unaware of each other’s existence yet share a strange and beautiful bond that eclipses everything that separates them. Clinton, Feb. 6.

Black Panthers (1968) and Mur Murs (1981)

An Agnès Varda double feature! These two documentaries from the Mother of the French New Wave were both shot in California: The first follows a 1968 Black Panthers protest against the arrest of Huey P. Newton, while the second chronicles the vibrant murals of Los Angeles and the diverse local artists who create them. Clinton, Feb. 7.

News From Home (1976)

Belgian filmmaker Chantal Akerman, best known for her drama Jeanne Dielman, 23 quai du Commerce, 1080 Bruxelles (1975), moved all the way to New York City at age 21. Years later, she returned to make this avant-garde documentary, which consists of long takes of NYC locations as she reads letters that her mother sent her when she lived in the city. Clinton, Feb. 8.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome (1985), Feb. 2-3. Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007), Feb. 2-3. Clinton: Les Dames du Bois de Boulogne (1945), Feb. 4. The Lure (2015), Feb. 4. The Battle of Algiers (1966), Feb. 5. 5th Avenue Cinema: My Brother’s Wedding (1997), Feb. 4-6. Hollywood: Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982), Feb. 2. The Thin Man (1934), Feb. 3. Bandits (2001), Feb. 7. Bastard Swordsman (1983), Feb. 8.