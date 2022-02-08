Get Your Reps In: “Pariah” Is A Modern Coming-Of-Age Classic

Pariah (2011)

Inducted into the Criterion Collection last year, Dee Rees’ coming-of-age drama follows Alike (Adepero Oduye), a 17-year-old Black girl in New York City, as she begins to embrace her butch lesbian identity and her aspirations to be a poet despite her mother’s vicious disapproval. 5th Avenue, Feb. 11-13.

My Bloody Valentine (1981)

When a Canadian mining town decides to hold its traditional Valentine’s Day dance despite warnings from a deranged killer (the sole survivor of a deadly mining accident 20 years before), young adults start turning up dead. No relation to the acclaimed Irish English shoegaze band! Academy, Feb. 11-17.

Child’s Play (1988)

A widowed mother (Catherine Hicks) gives her son Andy a highly coveted Good Guys brand doll named Chucky (Brad Dourif) for his sixth birthday, unaware that the toy is possessed by the vengeful spirit of a serial killer…and he wants nothing more than to commit violent murders and possess Andy’s soul. Screens in 35 mm! Hollywood, Feb. 12.

True Romance (1993)

Penned by Quentin Tarantino, this romantic crime flick follows lovers Clarence (Christian Slater) and Alabama (Patricia Arquette) as they race across the U.S. to escape the clutches of the Mafia. Brad Pitt co-stars as Clarence’s friend’s stoner roommate, somehow managing to steal the show despite (or due to?) spending all of his screen time sprawled on the couch, hitting a bong. Hollywood, Feb. 14.

Mississippi Masala (1991)

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Denzel Washington, who stars in Mira Nair’s groundbreaking romantic drama about a family of Ugandan Indians forced to relocate to Mississippi after being expelled by dictator Idi Amin. There, Meena (Sarita Choudhury) falls for the dreamy Demetrius (Washington), but their interracial relationship causes tension in the mistrustful family. Clinton, Feb. 14.

ALSO PLAYING:

Academy: Do the Right Thing (1989), Feb. 9-10. Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (2009), Feb. 9-10. Dirty Dancing (1987), Feb. 11-17. Clinton: The Proud Valley (1940), Feb. 10. A Man Escaped (1957), Feb. 11. Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song (1971), Feb. 11. Cleopatra Jones (1973), Feb. 12. Elevator to the Gallows (1958), Feb. 13. Hollywood: The Princess Bride (1987), Feb. 10. Valentine (2001), Feb. 11. To Be or Not to Be (1942), Feb. 12-13. Ninja Scroll (1993), Feb. 13.



