Where To Watch the Oscar Best Picture Nominees at Portland Theaters

Everyone hates the Oscars...until they nominate some great movies.

While the pandemic continues to hinder the ticket sales of most films that don’t deliver three Spider-Men for the price of one, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences found plenty of wondrous works of art to honor when they announced their 2022 nominations this morning.

Two of the Best Picture nominees, Netflix’s The Power of the Dog and Apple TV+’s CODA, are currently only available on their respective streaming services.

But the rest of the nominees are all playing at Portland-area theatres, including Drive My Car, an epic Japanese drama about a theater director and his driver that received surprise nominations for Best Picture and Best Director.

Here is where you can see the nominated movies on the big screen:

Belfast (Fox Tower)

Don’t Look Up (Academy)

Drive My Car (Cinema 21, Studio One, Hollywood starting Saturday)

Dune (Empirical, Progress Ridge starting Friday)

King Richard (Progress Ridge starting Friday)

Licorice Pizza (Cinema 21, Living Room, Fox Tower, Hollywood, Studio One, Cedar Hills, Lake Theatre, Clackamas, Bridgeport, Cascade)

Nightmare Alley (Fox Tower, Studio One, St. Johns, City Center, Eastport, Tigard, Bridgeport, Cascade)

West Side Story (Living Room, Fox Tower, Bagdad, City Center, Clackamas, Bridgeport, Division)

Cinemark also just announced that it is hosting Oscar Movie Week March 21-27. You can currently purchase a digital festival pass for $35, which includes showing for all offered Best Picture and Best Short nominated films. You’ll also receive 50 percent off any size popcorn during the event.

There are two area Cinemark theaters in Beaverton (3200 SW Hocken Ave.) and Happy Valley (12000 SE 82nd Ave.).