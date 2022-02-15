Get Your Reps In: “Black Girl” Is a Groundbreaking French-Senegalese Drama

Black Girl (1966)

In this groundbreaking French-Senegalese drama, a woman from Dakar moves to France to work as a nanny for a rich white couple, dreaming of a cosmopolitan lifestyle. But when she arrives in Antibes, she’s subjected to harsh treatment by her new employers, alienating her and causing her to reflect on her previous life in Senegal. Directed by Ousmane Sembène, arguably the most influential sub-Saharan African filmmaker in cinematic history. Clinton, Feb. 17.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991)

“Hasta la vista, baby!” Somehow improving upon the stellar first installment in the series, this Terminator sequel follows the titular character (Arnold Schwarzenegger) as he’s sent back in time to 1995 to defend Sarah Connor’s (Linda Hamilton) son John, the future leader of the human resistance against the malevolent AI takeover. Directed by James Cameron, who serves up his signature blend of operatic emotions and sterling special effects. Cinemagic, Feb. 18.

Fat Girl (2001)

Written and directed by auteur Catherine Breillat, this French coming-of-age drama tells the tale of two very different sisters on a tense seaside family vacation. The elder is conventionally beautiful, attracting the attention of an Italian student, while the younger is insecure about her looks and harbors simmering jealousy. Temporarily banned in Ontario, Canada, of all places, for its sexual frankness, the film defied controversy and received critical acclaim. Clinton, Feb. 21.

Flesh for Frankenstein (1973)

Udo Kier stars as Baron von Frankenstein in this campy, Andy Warhol-produced retelling of Mary Shelley’s classic sci-fi horror novel. Initially banned in Italy and rated X for its extreme violence and sexuality, the film has since enjoyed a critical reevaluation, even earning a highly coveted spot as one of the Criterion Collection’s inductees. Hollywood, Feb. 22.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Losing Ground (1982), Feb. 18-20. Academy: Dirty Dancing (1987), Feb. 16-17. My Bloody Valentine (1981), Feb. 16-17. Boyz n the Hood (1991), Feb. 18-24. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), Feb. 18-24. Cinemagic: Trancers II: The Return of Jack Deth (1991), Feb. 18. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984), Feb. 19. A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987), Feb. 19. Clinton: Pickpocket (1959), Feb. 18. Chungking Express (1994), Feb. 18. Black Sun (1964), Feb. 20. Land of Milk and Honey (1971), Feb. 22. Hollywood: The Secret Life of Plants (1978), Feb. 17. Sign o’ the Times (1987), Feb. 19-20.