Black Orpheus (1959)

Winner of Cannes’ prestigious Palme d’Or and the Best International Feature Oscar, this romantic tragedy transplants the Greek myth of Orpheus and Eurydice to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, during the country’s spectacular annual Carnaval celebration. Featuring a smooth samba soundtrack that helped kick off the international bossa nova craze of the early ‘60s. Clinton, Feb. 24.

Dark City (1998)

In this neo-noir sci-fi film reminiscent of The Matrix (which came out just one year later), an amnesiac (Rufus Sewell) is suspected of a murder he has no memory of. Now, he must uncover his true identity, all while evading a mysterious group called “the Strangers” and stumbling through a nightmarish world that no one ever seems to wake up from. Directed by Alex Proyas (The Crow). Cinemagic, Feb. 24.

Mouchette (1967)

A searing portrait of human desperation, this acclaimed coming-of-age character study follows a young girl named Mouchette (“little fly” in French) struggling to survive with her dying mother and alcoholic father in a rural French village. Screens as the closing film of the Clinton’s Robert Bresson Film Festival! Clinton, Feb. 25.

The Conversation (1974)

Written and directed by the legendary Francis Ford Coppola, The Conversation stars Gene Hackman as an antisocial surveillance expert whose spying on a couple is upended when he overhears a potential plot to murder them, opening up myriad moral dilemmas. Screens on a gorgeous new 35 mm print! Hollywood, Feb. 25-27.

House (1977)

A seminal staple of Japanese horror, this psychedelic ghost story centers on a young girl who travels to her aunt’s secluded rural home with six friends. One by one, the girls are picked off by the haunted house, be it via a killer grandfather clock, a ravenous piano or even a blood-spurting cat portrait. Screens in 35 mm! Hollywood, Feb. 26-27.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Do the Right Thing (1989), Feb. 25-27. Academy: Boyz n the Hood (1991), Feb. 23-24. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010), Feb. 23-24. Purple Rain (1984), Feb. 25-March 3. Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011), Feb. 25-March 3. Cinemagic: The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976), Feb. 23. Clinton: Goke, Body Snatcher From Hell (1968), Feb. 25. Unforgiven (1992), Feb. 26. The Music Room (1958), Feb. 27. Thank You and Good Night (1991), Feb. 28. Hollywood: Battleship Potemkin (1925), Feb. 26. Midnight Angels (1987), March 1.