Get Your Reps In: See Lina Wertmüller’s “The Seduction of Mimi” on the Big Screen

The Seduction of Mimi (1972)

Lina Wertmüller (the first woman to be nominated for the Best Director Oscar, in 1977) directs this international dramatic farce about a Sicilian dockworker named Mimi (Giancarlo Giannini) who is forced to flee after voting against a Mafia candidate in an election. His various adventures in his new city of Turin involve joining the Communist party, falling in love, and getting cucked. Hollywood Theatre, March 9.

Shadows (1958)

Indie auteur (and certified dreamboat) John Cassavetes’ excellent debut feature takes place in Beat-era New York City, following a mixed-race Black woman (Lelia Goldoni) as she navigates interracial relationships and friendships, all set to a jazz soundtrack that underscores the improvisational nature of the performances, in this major landmark for independent film. Clinton, March 10.

Smithereens (1982)

Another big milestone for NYC-set indie cinema, this DIY character study from Susan Seidelman of Desperately Seeking Susan (1985) chronicles a couple hectic days in the life of Wren (Susan Berman), a narcissistic wannabe rock star desperately trying to promote herself across the city, despite her own incompetence and the punk movement’s waning relevance. Richard Hell co-stars! Clinton, March 13.

Marie Antoinette (2006)

Haters got mad when Sofia Coppola anachronistically included Strokes songs and Converse shoes in her 18th century-set biopic about the infamous queen of France (Kirsten Dunst), but have they tried having a little thing called “fun”? Reappraise this misunderstood, pastel-drenched delight at the Hollywood’s sweet 16th anniversary screening! Hollywood, March 14.

Suburbia (1984)

Directed by Penelope Spheeris of Wayne’s World (1992), this coming-of-age melodrama follows a group of teenage rebels (including Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea) who run away from their stifling suburban lifestyles and into “T.R. House,” a punk house in an abandoned tract housing district. Pairs perfectly with the above Smithereens. Clinton, March 14.

ALSO PLAYING:

5th Avenue: Godzilla (1954), March 11-13. Clinton: Free Country (2019), March 9. Piranha (1978), March 10. 8½ (1963), March 11. House (1977), March 11. Tokyo! (2008), March 12. Hollywood: Walkabout (1971), March 10. Sunset Boulevard (1950), March 12-13. The Thing (1982), March 12-13. Creature of Destruction (1967), March 15.



