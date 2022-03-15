Get Your Reps In: Two Teens Become Entangled In Watergate In “Dick”

Umberto D. (1952)

The Eviction Representation for All campaign is sponsoring a screening of this Italian neo-realist classic. It’s a sensitive, heartfelt and humanely political look at postwar Italy through the eyes of a retired government worker struggling to find food and shelter for himself and his dog after his meager pension runs out. Clinton, March 18.

The Killing of a Chinese Bookie (1976)

The Clinton’s John Cassavetes retrospective continues with the independent auteur’s grittiest feature: a neo-noir starring his frequent collaborator Ben Gazzara as a strip club owner frustrated by his lowbrow patrons’ lack of appreciation for the art of burlesque. When a gambling debt gets him into hot water with the mob, he’s ordered to kill the titular bookie. Clinton, March 17.

Dick (1999)

2022 Academy Award nominee Kirsten Dunst stars (alongside four-time nominee Michelle Williams) in this Watergate-era political comedy about two 15-year-old best friends who, through a series of hilarious events, become the legendary informant “Deep Throat.” Hosted by Elizabeth Teets and Anthony Hudson, this screening will open with standup comedy by Anna Valenzuela. Hollywood, March 19.

Mary Jane’s Not a Virgin Anymore (1996)

This underseen coming-of-age dramedy from “Queen of the Underground Cinema” Sarah Jacobson follows a sex-obsessed teenage movie theater employee who’s convinced that losing her virginity will finally make her cool. A punk and brutally honest depiction of the ways in which young women are socialized to have skewed and unrealistic perspectives on sex. Clinton, March 21.

3 Women (1977)

One of Robert Altman’s several masterpieces, this dreamy Palm Springs-set drama stars Shelley Duvall and Sissy Spacek as new roommates. As their relationship deepens, their personalities begin to blend, along with the psyche of a third woman: a pregnant painter (Janice Rule) who creates murals in their building’s pool. A must-watch for fans of Ingmar Bergman’s Persona (1966)! Hollywood, March 21.

ALSO PLAYING:

Clinton: Labyrinth in the Field: Films of the Japanese Avant-Garde, March 16. Dark Water (2002), March 17. Multiple Maniacs (1970), March 18. Mulholland Drive (2001), March 19. Original Cast Album: Company (1970), March 20. That’s Sexploitation! (2013), March 22. Hollywood: Zero Effect (1998), March 16. The Harder They Come (1972), March 17. The Brady Bunch Movie (1995), March 18. Infra-Man (1975), March 22.