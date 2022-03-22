Get Your Reps In: The Clinton’s John Cassavetes Retrospective Concludes With “Opening Night”

Opening Night (1977)

The closing-night feature of the Clinton’s John Cassavetes Retrospective is, ironically, Opening Night, his true masterpiece. Cassavetes’ wife Gena Rowlands stars as an alcoholic stage actress struggling to adapt to “older” roles. Cassavetes himself co-stars as her co-star, and their scenes together are pure electricity. Clinton, March 24.

Tammy and the T-Rex (1994)

In this campy sci-fi horror comedy, the murdered boyfriend (Paul Walker) of a high school student (Denise Richards) has his brain implanted in the body of a robotic T. rex by a mad scientist. This 4K restoration is the infamous “gore cut” (the filmmakers had to scrap quite a bit of violence to earn a PG-13 rating), which wasn’t discovered until 2017. Hollywood, March 25.

The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014)

The NW Film Center is now PAM CUT, and it’s kicking off the relaunch with a Tilda Swinton tribute called “Tilda-Whirl”! Wes Anderson’s delightful caper follows a dedicated hotel concierge (Ralph Fiennes, at his very best) and his lobby boy (Tony Revolori) as they attempt to clear the former of the murder of his elderly dowager lover (Swinton). PAM CUT, March 26.

Beau Travail (1999)

French auteur Claire Denis directs this gorgeously choreographed drama about an ex-Foreign Legion officer (Denis Lavant) recalling his days in Djibouti, where his seething jealousy for a handsome, popular recruit had dangerous consequences (repressing one’s desires often does). The finale is so mesmerizing that Vulture crowned it the best movie ending of all time! Clinton, March 28.

The Piano (1993)

Celebrate The Power of the Dog’s probable Oscar wins with Jane Campion’s history-making The Piano. She was the first-ever woman to win the coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes for this period drama, which centers on a mute woman (Holly Hunter) and her loveless arranged marriage (to Sam Neill), her affair with a local New Zealander (Harvey Keitel), and her beloved piano. Hollywood, March 28.

ALSO PLAYING

Cinema 21: Out of the Past (1947), March 26. Clinton: Amarcord (1973), March 23. Bubba Ho-Tep (2002), March 24. Kwaidan (1964), March 25. Hype! (1996), March 27. A Brief History of Time (1991), March 29. Hollywood: Flesh and the Devil (1926), March 26. The Road Warrior (1981), March 26. The Torch (2019), March 29. PAM CUT: Caravaggio (1986), March 26.