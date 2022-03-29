Get Your Reps In: Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung Heat Up “In the Mood For Love”

The Hills Have Eyes (1977)

Horror pioneer Wes Craven wrote, directed and edited his sophomore feature, which follows a suburban family who, while on a road trip to California, becomes targeted by a brood of cannibals in the Nevada desert. This new restoration screens in 4K as part of the Clinton’s Ghosts, Gore, Guns and Guilt horror series. Clinton, March 31.

Traxx (1988)

Originally released directly to home video (though screened at Portland’s own Hollywood Theatre in 2012), this underseen action comedy stars Shadoe Stevens as the titular Traxx, a mercenary who cleans up his Texas town to fund his cookie-baking business. A must-see for ‘80s B-movie completionists! Cinemagic, April 1.

Orlando (1996)

Adapted from Virginia Woolf’s groundbreaking 1928 novel, Tilda Swinton stars as Orlando, a nobleman granted the gift of immortality. After a couple of centuries pass, he’s transformed into a woman, and subsequently treated like one (not well!). Director Sally Potter’s sublime exploration of gender and power screens as part of PAM CUT’s Tilda-Whirl series. PAM CUT, April 2.

In the Mood for Love (2000)

Wong Kar-wai’s romantic masterpiece stars Maggie Cheung and Tony Leung as star-crossed neighbors in the same Hong Kong apartment building. As they’re both married to different spouses (who are themselves having affairs), the lonesome pair communicate through longing stares in the hallways. Screens from a new 35 mm print. Hollywood, April 2-3.

Leave Her to Heaven (1945)

One of Martin Scorsese’s all-time favorite films, this Academy Award-winning psychological noir centers on acclaimed novelist Richard (Cornel Wilde) who marries Ellen (Gene Tierney), a socialite who he soon discovers is prone to violent, obsessive jealousy. Vincent Price co-stars as Ellen’s ex-fiancé. Hollywood, April 2-3.

ALSO PLAYING

Cinema 21: The Godfather (1972), April 1-7. Clinton: Peau de Peche (1929), March 30. The Shooting (1966), March 31. Hollywood: The Lure (2015), March 31. Grease (1978), April 4. No Escape No Return (1993), April 5. PAM CUT: Teknolust (2002), April 2.



