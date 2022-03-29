Here Are the Portland-Area Theaters Where You Can Still See 2022 Oscar Winners

Believe it or not, movies, performances and technical achievements were honored at Sunday night’s showdown between Will Smith and Chris Rock.

The Oscars may have been overshadowed by the most notorious slap in the history of the American film industry, but that doesn’t change the fact that some worthy movies went home with gold. Luckily, you can still seem some of them at Portland-area theaters:

CODA (Best Picture, Best Supporting Actor, Best Adapted Screenplay): Bridgeport, Cedar Hills, Clackamas.

Encanto (Best Animated Feature): Avalon.

Also, you can stream most of the rest of the winners.

Cruella (Best Costume Design): Disney+.

Drive My Car (Best International Feature): HBO Max.

Dune (Best Original Score, Best Film Editing, Best Art Direction, Best Cinematography, Best Sound, Best Visual Effects): HBO Max.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (Best Actress, Best Makeup): HBO Max.

King Richard (Best Actor): HBO Max.

Summer of Soul (Best Documentary): Disney+, Hulu.

West Side Story (Best Supporting Actress): Disney+, HBO Max.